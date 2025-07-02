Family of man charged in deadly Boulder Molotov cocktail attack can be deported, judge rules

TEXAS — A federal judge in Texas has ruled that the family of the man charged in the deadly Molotov cocktail attack in Boulder, Colorado, can be deported, dismissing a challenge to their removal filed last month.

Hayam El Gamal, the wife of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was apprehended following the attack and was initially slated for expedited deportation.

The deportation case involving Soliman's wife and five children was transferred to Texas. Last month, a judge issued a temporary order halting the family's deportation, which remained in place until now.

Dismissing the family's legal challenge, U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia wrote, “Upon review of the parties’ advisories, the record, and the applicable law, the Court finds that it lacks jurisdiction to grant Petitioners the relief they seek and must dismiss this case without prejudice.”

Soliman has been hit with several state charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault. A preliminary hearing in the state case is set for July 15.

Soliman, who is being held in federal custody, has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.

Authorities said Soliman threw Molotov cocktails at a group of marchers who were advocating for the release of the Israeli hostages outside the Boulder courthouse on June 1, yelling "Free Palestine" during the attack.

Earlier this week, authorities said 82-year-old woman hurt in the attack had died.

