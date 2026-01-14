Family of couple allegedly killed by ex speaks out: 'She just had to get away from him'

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- The family of slain Ohio couple Monique and Spencer Tepe is speaking out about Monique Tepe's ex-husband, who is accused of shooting the young parents in their home.

"She just had to get away from him," the Tepes' brother-in-law, Rob Misleh, told ABC News' "Good Morning America" of Dr. Michael McKee.

McKee, 39, is charged with premeditated aggravated murder for allegedly gunning down the Tepes at their Columbus home on Dec. 30, according to police.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant on Wednesday called it a targeted and "domestic violence-related" attack. She said multiple weapons were taken from McKee’s property and one of those weapons has preliminarily been linked to the crimes.

McKee appeared in court on Monday. He did not enter a plea but assistant public defender Carie Poirier told the judge he intended to plead not guilty.

Misleh said that Monique Tepe told him that McKee was emotionally abusive.

"Myself and many others were well aware of, kind of, the negative impact that he had on her. And the abuse that he put her through, the torment that he put her through," Misleh said. "She was willing to do anything to get out of there."

"She was a very strong person," Misleh added.

McKee and Monique Tepe were married in 2015 and divorced in 2017, according to divorce records obtained by ABC Columbus affiliate WSYX. They did not have any children together, according to the records.

Spencer Tepe, a dentist, married Monique Tepe married in December 2020, according to their obituary.

"They were some of the kindest and just most inviting people," Misleh said. "... I think it speaks really loudly that their funeral had over 1,000 people there."

The Tepes are survived by their two young children who were found safe inside the house on Dec 30.

"We just want justice," Misleh said.

"We want this person that took so much from, not just us as a family, but so many more people. And obviously the kids, especially. We want this person to pay for what they did," he said.

"Our hearts remain with Spencer and Monique and their loved ones, and especially the children impacted," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said at a news conference on Wednesday.

