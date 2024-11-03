Falcons' Drake London leaves game with hip injury after stellar touchdown reception

Highlight-reel touchdown catches sometimes come at a cost. Atlanta's Drake London reeled in a Kirk Cousins pass to put the Falcons ahead of the Cowboys 7-3 in the first quarter on Sunday. But London hit the ground hard, and soon enough was ruled out for the rest of the game with a hip injury.

London stayed on the field long enough to celebrate the touchdown, but soon afterward left the game. His line: two targets, two receptions, 27 yards, one touchdown.

Coming into Sunday, London led all Falcons receivers with 525 yards and five touchdowns, with Darnell Mooney a close second at 500 and four, respectively. Both London and Mooney scored in the first half on Sunday. Atlanta has an array of offensive weapons, but London is a key contributor to the resurgent Falcons offense, and any absence could make Atlanta's pursuit of a division title a bit tougher.