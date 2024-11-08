Fake guns found at home of 13-year-old who allegedly planned to scare students at elementary school: Police

KENOSHA, Wis. — Several replica guns have been recovered from the home of a 13-year-old who allegedly planned to scare students at a Wisconsin elementary school, but was stopped from entering the building, according to police.

The 13-year-old tried to enter his former school, Roosevelt Elementary School, around 9 a.m. Thursday, carrying a backpack and duffel bag, Kenosha police said.

The teen attempted to enter through other doors, but was not able to get in, Kenosha Unified School District Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss told reporters. He then approached the front entrance and was buzzed into a vestibule area. Two school employees confronted the student, who got nervous and then fled, Weiss said.

The suspect, who was taken into custody at his home on Thursday, has been charged with one count of terroristic threats, Kenosha police said.

In a search at the suspect’s home, police said they discovered several air soft replica handguns and a replica rifle.

No real guns were found, police said, and the suspect's mother told authorities the teen doesn't have access to guns.

The suspect told police he went to the school that day to sell candy, police said. The teen "later told a social worker that he went to the school with the intent to scare students," police said in a statement.

The teen is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday, police said.

Police said the suspect looked up school shootings online and made comments to fellow students for weeks leading up to the incident.

"We narrowly missed a tragedy," Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton told reporters at a news conference on Thursday, before police determined the guns were not real.

"I can't stress ... really how heroic our office staff was," Weiss said, adding, "They helped avert a disaster."

Kenosha is located about 40 miles south of Milwaukee.

ABC News' Doug Lantz contributed to this report.

