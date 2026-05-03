FAA investigating after United flight landing in Newark strikes light pole on New Jersey Turnpike

NEWARK, N.J. — Federal authorities are investigating after a United Airlines passenger jet landing Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport struck a light pole on the adjacent New Jersey Turnpike.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the incident involving United Airlines Flight 169 happened at about 2 p.m. EDT Sunday.

The FAA said that the Boeing 767 aircraft landed safely. It was arriving in the U.S. from Venice, Italy.

United did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment Sunday evening.

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