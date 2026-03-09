Explosives thrown outside NYC mayor's residence probed as 'act of ISIS-inspired terrorism': Officials

(NEW YORK) -- Two improvised explosive devices brought to a counterprotest outside Gracie Mansion in New York City are being investigated as "an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism," and the two suspects arrested in connection with the incident are facing federal terrorism charges, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Monday.

The devices contained the volatile substance triacetone triperoxide, known as TATP, and were made to "injure, maim or worse," Tisch said of Saturday's incident.

"These were not hoax devices or smoke bombs. They were improvised explosive devices,” Tisch said during a news conference outside the Gracie Mansion mayor's residence with New York City Mayor Zohran Mandami, the city's first Muslim mayor.

One of the devices was ignited and deployed in a crosswalk on East End Avenue and East 87 Street, and the other device was detonated close by, Tisch said.

Tisch said a third suspected IED was found in the car of the two suspects, a black 2010 Honda with New Jersey license plates, parked on the Upper East Side of Manhattan near Gracie Mansion, prompting an immediate evacuation of homes in the area. She said the device did not test positive for explosives.

All of the devices are being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, for additional testing, Tisch said.

Two Pennsylvania men who are in custody in connection with the devices will be charged with federal crimes, Tisch said. The complaint has not yet been unsealed.

"They’re suspected of coming here to commit an act of terrorism,” Mamdani said. “Let me say this plainly: Anyone who comes to New York City to bring violence to our streets will be held accountable in accordance with the law.”

The suspects were identified as Emir Balat of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and Ibrahim Kayumi of Newton, Pennsylvania, according to Tisch.

The explosives were deployed at an anti-Muslim protest outside Gracie Mansion that was organized by far-right, anti-immigrant provocateur Jack Lang, officials said. The event was called "Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City."

"FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the matter with our partners at NYPD as well as the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York," the FBI said in a statement Sunday.

Balat and Kayumi are suspected of attending the event as part of the counterprotest to Lang’s anti-Muslim demonstration, authorities said Monday.

Neither Mamdani nor his wife, Rama Duwaji, were in Gracie Mansion when the incident occurred, the mayor said Monday.

“Anti-Muslim bigotry is nothing new to me, nor is it anything new for the one million or so Muslim New Yorkers who know this city as our home,” Mamdani said at Monday’s news conference.

“While I found this protest appalling. I will not waver in my belief that it should be allowed to happen. Ours is a free society, where the right to peaceful protest is sacred. It does not only belong to those we agree with. It belongs to everyone,” Mandani added.

Many of the counter-protesters on Saturday confronted the “display of bigotry," the mayor said. He also praised NYPD officers who swiftly responded to the incident and arrested the suspects, saying they were "faced with a chaotic situation that quickly could have become far more dangerous."

The mayor specifically cited the "courageous and selfless" acts of two NYPD officers, Assistant Chief Aaron Edwards and Sgt. Luis Navarro, who attended Monday's news conference. Mamdani said the officers "ran towards the danger so that others could run safely."

Tisch said the last incident in New York City in which an IED was deployed occurred in December 2017, when Akayed Ullah detonated a homemade bomb he had strapped to his torso in a pedestrian underpass connecting the Port Authority Bus Terminal to the Time Square subway station.

Ullah, a permanent resident of Bangladesh who was living in Brooklyn at the time, was the only person injured in the act, which federal prosecutors said was committed on behalf of ISIS of Iraq. Ullah was convicted in April 2021 by a federal jury on all six counts of the indictment and was sentenced to life in prison.

