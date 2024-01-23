Ex-Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. reaches plea deal after domestic assault arrest

Former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. reached a plea deal on Tuesday in his domestic assault case in New York City, according to The Associated Press.

Porter pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation after he was involved in an incident last fall at a Manhattan hotel when he allegedly attacked his girlfriend. As part of his plea deal, per the report, Porter must complete a 26-week domestic violence program and abide by a limited order of protection, among other things. If he complies with the deal, he can withdraw his assault plea in a year, avoid all jail time and effectively clear his criminal record.

"The resolution will allow Mr. Porter to put this incident, which involved false felony allegations and false facts, behind him with no criminal record and move forward," Porter's lawyers, Phillip Jobe and Stephanie Kelemen, said in a statement, via The Associated Press.

Porter was arrested in September after police said he attacked his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, in their hotel room in New York. Police said Porter punched Gondrezick in the face, wrapped his hands around her neck and strangled her and more. Gondrezick later refuted prosecutors' claims , and said that her injuries were a result of her falling and hitting her head when Porter arrived at their room late. One charge was later dropped.

Porter started this season with the Rockets, though he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in November after his arrest. He was immediately waived, and he hasn't played since his arrest.

Porter was first selected with the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of USC. He spent his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but was traded to the Rockets after he faced similar off-court issues in 2020. Porter averaged a career-high 19.2 points and 5.7 assists per game last season with the Rockets, his third with the team. It’s unclear if Porter will attempt to land elsewhere in the league, or which team will opt to give him another chance moving forward.