Ex-husband charged in Ohio couple's double murder to appear in court

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- The surgeon accused of gunning down his ex-wife and her husband in their Ohio home is due to appear at an arraignment on Friday.
Michael McKee is charged with premeditated aggravated murder for allegedly shooting and killing his ex-wife, Monique Tepe, and her husband, dentist Spencer Tepe, at their Columbus home on Dec. 30, according to police.
McKee, who was taken into custody in Illinois, was booked into the James A. Karnes Corrections Center in Franklin County, Ohio, on Tuesday.
McKee and Monique Tepe were married in 2015 and divorced in 2017, according to divorce records obtained by ABC Columbus affiliate WSYX. They did not have any children together, according to the records.
"We just want justice," the Tepes' brother-in-law, Rob Misleh, told ABC News.
