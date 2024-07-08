Ex-49ers S Tashaun Gipson won't appeal PED suspension, says it was due to use of a supplement

The NFL has suspended former San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

News of the suspension was initially reported on July 2. Gipson acknowledged the suspension in a statement on Monday announcing that he intends to play football again after 12 seasons in the league. He wrote that the ban was a result of his use of a supplement that he states is "in no way related to performance." He did not identify the supplement.

"During this offseason I took a supplement one time, which I thought to be completely safe and well within any of the NFL's policies," Gipson's statement reads. "It was in no way related to performance, training, or gaining an advantage of any kind at any time. I have competed at this level for a long time, and have nothing but respect for the game and the fraternity of players in it.

"The NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances is clear, and I take full responsibility for anything I put into my body. It is with great disappointment that I accept this suspension, and I do so knowing that I have never even attempted to cheat the game. I look forward to returning for my 13th NFL season and helping a team compete for a championship."

A former Pro Bowler, Gipson played the previous two NFL seasons with the 49ers. He's a free agent and will turn 34 in August.

Gipson was a full-time starter in San Francisco, playing in 33 of the 49ers' 34 games the past two seasons. He tallied 60 tackles, one sack, one interception and three passes defended in 2023 during San Francisco's run to the Super Bowl. He tallied five interceptions and eight passes defended during the 2022 season.

The 49ers didn't extend Gipson after he played last season on a one-year, $2.9 million contract. He remains a free agent during the league's summer break between offseason activities and training camp. His suspension will obviously make him a less appealing option for teams seeking safety help as the season approaches.