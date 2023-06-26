Elderly couple slain in Boston suburb on 50th wedding anniversary along with relative in her 90s: 'Lock your doors'

NEWTON, Mass. — (NEWTON, Mass.) -- A couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and a relative in her 90s were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death in a Boston area home over the weekend, prompting authorities to warn residents to lock their doors and be vigilant as investigators work to identify the killer, officials said.

The victims were discovered dead Sunday morning in their home in Newton, Massachusetts, after a friend went to the residence to check on them when they did not show up for a church service, according to police.

Killed in what police believe was a "random" act of violence was a couple in their 70s who was celebrating a golden wedding anniversary and the wife's mother, who is in her 90s and lived them, authorities said.

As of Monday morning, the assailant or assailants in the triple homicide remained unidentified and at large, striking fear into residents of Newton, a city of 87,453 people which was ranked in a 2022 SafeWise report as the second safest city for families in America.

"This is the night to lock your doors and windows," Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a news conference Sunday night. "We are asking people if they hear or see something suspicious, please call the Newton police immediately."

A friend called 911 at 10:14 a.m. on Sunday to report finding the three victims dead inside the home from stab wounds and blunt trauma, according to a statement released by the Newton Police Department.

A preliminary investigation found evidence suggesting forced entry was made into the home, and police are investigating whether the incident is connected to an attempted home break-in Sunday morning at a residence about a half-mile from where the slayings occurred, police said.

Ryan said investigators have not found evidence linking the attempted burglary to the homicides, but added, "That's why we are concerned particularly about the safety issue."

The names of the victims were being withheld by police pending autopsies by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner.

Ryan said the couple who was killed were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend.

"As you can imagine, this would be tragic on any day, but to have family gathered for this kind of celebration makes it particularly tragic," Ryan said.

Newton police are asking neighbors of the slain couple to check their doorbell cameras and other video surveillance equipment for anything suspicious and report it to police.

"As far as the Newton Police Department, we won't rest until we find out who did this and we find justice for the victims that were involved here," Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said at the news conference.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.