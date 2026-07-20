El Mayo, the infamous Mexican drug lord, to be sentenced on federal charges

(NEW YORK) -- Ismael Zambada Garcia, known as "El Mayo," will be sentenced Monday in a New York City federal court on drug trafficking charges that accused him of being one of the most prolific and powerful narcotraffickers in the world.

Together with Joaquín Guzmán Loera, known as "El Chapo," he founded the Sinaloa cartel and oversaw the shipment of millions of kilograms of lethal drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. He employed armed sicarios who assaulted, tortured, and murdered and he paid millions in bribes at all levels of the Mexican government, officials said.

"It would be difficult to overstate the magnitude of the defendant's crimes and scale of the corruption, violence, and other harm he spread throughout Mexico, the United States, and the world," federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said in a sentencing memo that called for life in prison.

The sentence is not in doubt. El Mayo pleaded guilty last August to a charge of committing a continuing criminal enterprise, a catch-all that included 85 violations of the law, and agreed to the mandatory life imprisonment along with a $15 billion forfeiture.

As part of his plea, El Mayo, 76, admitted he was responsible for at least 1.5 million kilograms of cocaine and vast quantities of heroin and fentanyl.

Federal prosecutors said El Mayo represents "serious security concerns" that must be considered when the judge recommends a prison where he will serve his sentence.

"The defendant is the co-founder of one of the world's most violent criminal organizations, and for decades directed its operations, including its violence. Moreover, many members of the Cartel remain loyal to the defendant, including one of the defendant's sons, who remains a key leader of the defendant's faction of the Cartel in the defendant's absence," federal prosecutors said.

The defense noted that El Mayo spared the judicial system a trial and "helped protect the safety of potential witnesses who will not need to be disclosed or called to testify."

In a statement, El Mayo said he recognized the "grave harm that illegal drugs have done to the people of the United States, of Mexico and elsewhere." He also said he recognized the "human toll of the violence and lawlessness that my criminal organization engaged in."

El Mayo said he took responsibility for his role in all of it and apologized to "everyone who has suffered or been affected by my actions."

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