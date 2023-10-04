Ekeler's Edge: Deep dive on Montgomery-Gibbs usage in Detroit

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

While Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers are on a bye in Week 5, there's no bye for 'Ekeler's Edge' this week. Ekeler and Matt Harmon do a deep dive on the first round rookie skill players to see who's making an instant fantasy impact and examine why others are struggling out of the gate.

But first, the two react to the news that Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is set to return off the PUP. Ekeler provides insight on what it could take for Taylor to get football ready after a long layoff.

The two then provide an update on the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football league as Austin's team goes 4-0 and Harmon gets back in the win column. The two debate if the Dallas Cowboys defense is a true fantasy juggernaut this season and if Harmon should consider trading his RB1 (Austin Ekeler) to Ekeler himself.

Harmon and Ekeler then do a deep dive on the first round rookie QBs, RBs and WRs and evaluate their performances at the quarter pole. Ekeler explains in detail why Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is losing snaps to David Montgomery and what areas the rookie RB could improve on going forward. The two end the show with their bold fantasy predictions for Week 5.

1:30 - What are bye weeks like for NFL players?

5:19 - So what was that Ekeler social media post about last Sunday?

7:14 - Ekeler reacts to Jonathan Taylor's potential return

11:20 - Ekeler Invitational update: Austin goes to 4-0, Matt goes to 2-2

17:15 - Rookie Report: Evaluating first round rookie skill players

19:30 - Rookie Report: Bryce Young

23:55 - Rookie Report: CJ Stroud

25:57 - Rookie Report: Anthony Richardson

28:28 - Rookie Report: Bijan Robinson

33:30 - Rookie Report: Jahmyr Gibbs

34:37 - Ekeler explains why Montgomery is getting more reps than Gibbs

39:15 - Rookie Report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

43:13 - Rookie Report: Quentin Johnston

47:34 - Rookie Report: Zay Flowers + Jordan Addison

50:20 - Bold fantasy predictions for Week 5

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts