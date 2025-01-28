National

East Palestine reaches settlement with Norfolk Southern over 2023 derailment

By Jessica Gorman and Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
EAST PALESTINE, OHIO — Norfolk Southern and East Palestine reached a settlement over the February 2023 derailment that sent toxic chemicals into the area's air, soil and creeks, the village said.

"The settlement provides the Village with $22 million from Norfolk Southern to be used for priorities identified by the Village in connection with the train derailment," the village said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

