East Carolina makes first wild buzzer-beater of CBB season in win over Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State-East Carolina ended in the most dramatic fashion possible. With the game tied 82-82, Kennesaw State guard Terrell Burden weaved through the entire East Carolina defense for a go-ahead lay-up with 2.5 seconds left.
But that wasn't the game-winner.
With no timeouts remaining, East Carolina inbounded the ball to Bobby Pettiford Jr., who took the ball to nearly halfcourt and unleashed a heave that, of course, went in. Ballgame, 85-84 East Carolina, cue the court rush.
.@BobbyPettiford CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/oEe8j7f96o— East Carolina Men’s Basketball (@ecubasketball) November 22, 2023
That game was part of the Townebank Holiday Classic. Somehow, it wasn't the first time Pettiford had hit a buzzer beater in an early-season, non-conference tournament, as he did this against Wisconsin last season while playing for Kansas.
Bobby Pettiford Jr and Kansas for the win... wow pic.twitter.com/8QIMMDmJT1— Zach Milner (@ZachMilner13) November 24, 2022
Pettiford joined the Pirates this season as a transfer after two seasons at Kansas, where he saw sporadic playing time but won an NCAA championship in 2022.
On Tuesday, he posted 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting (4-of-7 from 3-point range) with three assists, a rebound and a steal, upping his season average to 8.3 points per game