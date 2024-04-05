Earthquake shakes New York City area

NEW YORK — (AP) — An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents reporting they felt rumbling across the Eastern Seaboard.

The agency reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Lebanon, New Jersey.

The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage.

