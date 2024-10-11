Due to security concerns, Trump likely won't golf again until after election: Sources

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump has not played golf since the apparent assassination attempt near one of his courses last month, and is not expected to hit the golf course again until a new security plan is in place -- which sources tell ABC News is not expected to be in effect until after the election.

The Secret Service had previously expressed its concern to Trump over his golfing and told him during a briefing last month that additional planning and security procedures are needed for him to be able to continue his golf outings.

Trump, who owns several golf courses, typically plays on a regular basis.

Asked about the development, a Secret Service spokesperson referred questions to the Trump campaign.

"Since the attempted assassination of former President Trump on July 13, the U.S. Secret Service has made comprehensive changes and enhancements to our communications capabilities, resourcing, and protective operations," said Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi. "Today, the former President is receiving heightened protection and we take the responsibility to ensure his safety and security very seriously."

Ryan Routh, 58, pleaded not guilty on Sept. 30 to federal charges in connection with an alleged attempt to assassinate Trump at the former president's golf club in Florida. On the day of the alleged attempted assassination, Trump was playing golf on the course when a Secret Service agent spotted a gun barrel poking out from the tree line near the sixth green, according to investigators.

Routh fled after the agent fired in his direction, and was subsequently apprehended. Trump was not harmed in the incident.

