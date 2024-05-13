Donald Trump Jr. visited Peter Navarro in federal prison: Sources

MIAMI — Donald Trump Jr. visited Peter Navarro in Miami federal prison, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Navarro, the former Trump White House adviser, was convicted in September of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide testimony and documents to the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He is currently being housed at Federal Prison Camp in Miami, Florida.

Trump Jr. confirmed the visit to ABC News.

“It’s important to show support,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. told ABC News Navarro is in “good spirits" and believes he’s been wrongfully convicted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.