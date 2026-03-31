DOJ told judge emails suggested Maxwell was arranging young women to have sex with Prince Andrew

(WASHINGTON) -- As federal investigators built a case against Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, they discovered emails they believed suggested that she was arranging young women to have sex with then Prince Andrew, according to a new review of documents released earlier this year by the Department of Justice.

A search warrant application signed just days before Maxwell's 2020 arrest identified at least three instances when Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Maxwell appeared to discuss arrangements for young women, including ahead of his official state visit to Peru in 2002.

"As for girls well I leave that entirely to you," said an email believed to have been sent by Mountbatten-Windsor to Maxwell in Feb. 2002, signed "Masses of love A"

In another email identified by the FBI, Mountbatten-Windsor asked Maxwell about helping him find "some new inappropriate friends," according to the search warrant affidavit.

"I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family," Mountbatten-Windsor wrote in August 2001. "Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?"

Months later ahead of his official visit to Peru, Maxwell shared with Mountbatten-Windsor an email in which she asked an acquaintance in Peru to help find him people who are "intelligent pretty fun" and can be "to be friendly and discreet."

"Some sight seeing some 2 legged sight seeing (read intelligent pretty fun and from good families) and he will be very happy. I know I can rely on you to show him a wonderful time and that you will only introduce him to friends that you can trust and rely on to be friendly and discreet and fun," Maxwell wrote in March 2002.

"Got it I will ring him today if I can. Love you A," an email associated with Mountbatten-Windsor responded.

According to a search application released earlier this year by the Department of Justice, the FBI believed those emails showed Andrew and Maxwell "discussing her attempts to arrange for young females to engage in sex acts" with him. The messages were cited as part of an application to get a judge's permission to search dozens of electronic devices seized from Epstein's residences.

Neither the palace nor a representative for the former Prince Andrew responded to a request for comment from ABC News.

Mountbatten-Windsor has long denied any wrongdoing, and Maxwell -- who was convicted on sex trafficking charges in 2021 -- was never charged with arranging women for Mountbatten-Windsor. As part of that prosecution, investigators unsuccessfully sought to interview Mountbatten-Windsor in 2020.

"To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation," former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in January 2020.

The disclosure of the new documents come as police in the United Kingdom are renewing their scrutiny of Mountbatten-Windsor. In an interview with ABC News earlier this month, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said his office was seeking unredacted materials related to Epstein from the Department of Justice.

"There's a whole range of suggested sexual allegations and those are being assessed at the moment to see whether any of them do actually merit a criminal investigation," Rowley said.

ABC News' Zoe Magee contributed to this report.

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