Dodgers are on villainous path, Braves are on bad path + The Good, The Bad and The Uggla | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

On this episode of Baseball Bar-B-Cast, we talk extensions and exciting starts and no so exciting starts to the season. Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman react to the surprising extension the Boston Red Sox handed their rookie star Kristian Campbell. The two also dive into Arizona's extension of their superstar Ketel Marte. In the second half of the show, the guys dive into the undefeated starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres and the winless start for the Atlanta Braves. They end the show with 'The Good, The Bad, and The Uggla.'

(2:40) - Red Sox extend rookie star: Kristian Campbell signs 8-year, $60 million deal

(16:20) - D-Backs extend Ketel Marte: 2B gets 5-year, $116.5 million extension

(21:55) - Dodgers haven't lose a game: LA living up to the hype so far this season

(30:05) - Dodgers need a nickname: We review your submissions!

(33:50) - Padres are also undefeated: Is San Diego a legit threat to LA?

(42:00) - The Good, The Bad, and The Uggla

