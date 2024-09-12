Deshaun Watson accuser will meet with NFL, provide 'pertinent' video regarding allegations, says attorney

Content warning: This article contains depictions of alleged sexual assault.

The plaintiff accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and battery in a civil lawsuit will meet with the NFL to discuss the allegations within the next two weeks, according to her lawyer.

Attorney Tony Buzbee told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that his client and two people who spoke to her immediately after the alleged assault will interview with the league. He also said that there is video to offer "that will be pertinent."

Buzbee added in an email to ESPN that he doesn't view the NFL's disciplinary process favorably, but his client chose to speak to the league and cooperate in its investigation.

"We will be scheduling a meeting with the NFL and hope that can be accomplished in the next two weeks," Buzbee wrote to ESPN. "We have a video and two additional witnesses for the NFL to speak with. I've personally never had confidence in the NFL's disciplinary process but my client has chosen to engage it."

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Harris County, Texas and says the incident in question occurred in October 2020 while Watson played for the Houston Texas. According to the lawsuit, Watson and the plaintiff planned to have dinner at her apartment, but became angry and aggressive when he could not find her address.

After inviting him in, the woman finished preparing and then left her bathroom to find Watson naked on her bed, lying on his stomach. Watson then insisted she massage his buttocks and when she refused, he demanded to be massaged in his groin area. She again declined, after which Watson allegedly sexually assaulted her. The woman eventually escaped and yelled at Watson to get out of her apartment.

Through his attorney, Watson denied the allegations on Wednesday. Attorney Rusty Hardin said Watson would "defend this case in court," but not do so through the media.

The NFL said it is investigating the lawsuit under the league's personal conduct policy. However, the league won't place Watson on the commissioner's exempt list because no formal charges have been filed and the NFL has just begun its review of the matter.

Watson was suspended for 11 games in 2022 following more than 20 accusations of sexual assault, many from massage therapists, while he played with the Texans. He was not criminally charged in any of the cases and has continually denied all allegations. Houston traded Watson to the Browns before the 2022 season.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that Watson will start as scheduled for the team's Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Week 1's 33–17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Watson passed for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 24-for-45 passing.

