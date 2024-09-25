Deshaun Watson shoots down designed QB runs as fix for ailing Browns offense

Three games into the NFL season, the Cleveland Browns offense is a trainwreck, ranking 31st in the NFL in yards gained and point scored. The team is 1-2 after an embarrassing loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

At the center of those struggles is quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Wednesday, he publicly shot down a potential adjustment the Browns could make by giving him more designed run plays, citing his desire to not take hits and the fact that he's a quarterback, not a running back:

"I'm not going in there to ask them for more designed runs. ... If I don't have to run, I'm not going to run," Watson said. "I'm not trying to take any hits. ... I'm not a running quarterback, in a sense. I can make things happen, but I'm not trying to run.

"I'm not a running back. It's not my specialty. They signed me to throw the ball, make decisions and be a quarterback, not a runner."

Watson currently sits near the bottom in most major passing stats in the NFL. Among starting quarterbacks, he ranks last in passing success rate and ahead of only deposed Carolina Panthers passer Bryce Young in yards per pass attempt (4.8) and QBR (22.5). He is fourth-to-last in completion percentage, fifth-to-last in passer rating and first in sacks taken.

As a runner, Watson used to be a running quarterback, in a sense. Per Pro Football Focus' college metrics, he gained 1,515 yards on designed runs, out of 1,934 career rushing yards, in his three years at Clemson. Those designed runs steeply declined when he entered the NFL, with no more than 145 such yards in a single season with the Houston Texans and 126 total with the Browns.

Watson has gained only 11 yards on designed runs this season per PFF, with his other 74 other rushing yards coming on scrambles. However, designed runs are mostly used as a changeup at best in the modern NFL, even as the league continues to embrace mobile quarterbacks. Only two quarterbacks in the league have gained more than 50 yards on designed runs this season: Lamar Jackson with 171 and Malik Willis with 55.

Watson, who is also facing a new sexual assault allegation, partially attributed his designed-run hesitance to concern for head coach Kevin Stefanski, via ESPN:

"I won't say that it won't help out the offense as far as just a run game," he said. "But coming back from [shoulder surgery], I don't think that is high priority for [coach Kevin Stefanski] to put me in that situation."

Watson continued by saying that if he were to suffer an injury on a designed run, Stefanski likely would face heightened scrutiny, describing it as "a lose-lose situation, honestly."

Of course, many believe it's concerns about Watson and his $230 million contract that are causing the Browns' most significant problems.

The team enjoyed a significant jump start last season after veteran Joe Flacco took over at quarterback following a season-ending shoulder injury. Rather than try to run it back with Flacco, the team let him walk to the Indianapolis Colts and once again stamped Watson as their starter.

With Watson's current struggles, though, calls for new backup Jameis Winston are getting louder. But with his contract fully guaranteed, Watson has zero incentive to change.