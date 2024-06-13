DeSantis declares state of emergency as more than 25 inches of rain slam South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Over 2 feet of torrential rain is inundating South Florida, flooding neighborhoods, canceling flights, shutting down roads and forcing residents to evacuate their homes.

Rain totals have reached 25 inches in Collier County, 20 inches in North Miami and 19 inches in Hollywood.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties.

In Broward County, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said high-water vehicles have been deployed throughout the city to respond as needed, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will be sending boats and buggies, but urged people to stay off the roads if possible.

On Thursday, the flood warnings continue from Miami to Fort Lauderdale, with an additional 4 to 8 inches of rain in the forecast.

A flood watch will last through Thursday evening for Fort Myers, Naples and Sarasota. A flood watch is in effect until Friday evening from Miami to West Palm Beach.

