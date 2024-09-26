Derrick Rose retires from NBA after 15 seasons

Derrick Rose announced his retirement from the NBA after 15 seasons.

“The next chapter is about chasing my dreams and sharing my growth,” Rose said in a statement. “I believe true success comes from becoming who you were created to be, and I want to show the world who I am beyond basketball.”

“Whether good or bad, everyone has a ‘what if’ story in their life. Even if I could, I wouldn’t change anything in mine, because it’s what helped me find real joy.”

Rose's retirement was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Rose was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by his hometown Chicago Bulls. He also played for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies, who waived him less than a week ago.

This story will be updated.