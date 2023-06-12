Demolition underway at site of deadly Iowa apartment building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Demolition is underway Monday at the site of the Davenport, Iowa, apartment building that partially collapsed last month, claiming three lives.

Parts of the six-story building crumbled on May 28, sending residents fleeing for safety.

Eight people were rescued in the first 24 hours after the collapse. On May 29, officials said there was no credible information that anyone was missing and the city would move forward with plans to begin demolishing the remaining structure the next day.

But that night, rescuers found a ninth person alive inside and pulled her out of a fourth-story window.

On May 30, the city's demolition plans were put on hold as officials announced that five residents were still unaccounted for.

On June 1, officials announced that three residents remained missing: Ryan Hitchcock, 51; Daniel Prien, 60; and Branden Colvin, 42. Their bodies were recovered in the days that followed.

