Delphi double murder trial: Graphic crime scene photos revealed in court

NEW YORK — Gruesome crime scene photographs were revealed in court on Monday during the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing two teenage girls in 2017 on a hiking trail in the small town of Delphi, Indiana.

Carroll County sheriff's deputy Darren Giancola, who was the first law enforcement officer on the scene after the bodies of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were discovered, was emotional as he took the stand for the prosecution on the third day of testimony.

Giancola said one of the girls was nude and the other was clothed when their bodies were located on Feb. 14, 2017.

"Both had large lacerations on their throat," Giancola said. "They both had a substantial amount of blood on their person and underneath."

Giancola was asked if lifesaving measures were performed, and he responded, "No. It was apparent they were deceased."

The second witness called Monday was Jason Page of the Indiana State Police crime scene investigation unit, who photographed the crime scene.

The jury was shown graphic photos, including a close-up of Libby’s slashed throat and bloody face.

The families of Libby and Abby cried in the gallery and there were audible gasps in the courtroom when the images were shown.

Investigators had been tight-lipped about how the girls were killed for the last seven years, until prosecutor Nick McLeland revealed in his opening statement in court that both girls' throats were cut.

Allen is accused of killing the two eighth graders while they walked on a hiking trail in their rural town on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were discovered the next day.

Allen, a Delphi resident, was arrested in October 2022 and has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.