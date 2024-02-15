Date set for Donald Trump’s first criminal trial

A judge ruled former President and GOP front runner Donald Trump will face his first criminal trial with jury selection on March 25 in New York.

This comes after Judge Juan Merchan denied Trump’s motion to dismiss the charges against him in the criminal hush money case Thursday.

The decision comes as other criminal charges against Trump in other states have yet to be scheduled, as they are going through with pre-trial motions and being challenged in court.

The trial will come in the middle of the ramp up to the general election.

Trump was indicted by a grand jury last March on 34 counts of falsifying business records to commit or conceal another crime.

Prosecutors allege that the former president engaged in a cover up scheme to hide reimbursement payments made to his former attorney, Michael Cohen who had paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels to stop her from going public about a past affair with Trump before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has denied the affair and has pleaded not guilty to the charges

