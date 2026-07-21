D4vd murder case: Dayslong preliminary hearing set to begin in Los Angeles

(LOS ANGELES) -- A highly anticipated dayslong preliminary hearing in the murder case against the singer D4vd is set to get underway in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with evidence and testimony to be presented in court for the first time.

D4vd -- whose legal name is David Burke -- was arrested and charged in April with the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez following a monthslong investigation. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that include first-degree murder, sexual abuse of a child and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

The preliminary hearing is expected to last three to seven days, with prosecutors seeking to establish probable cause to move forward with a trial.

Prosecutors allege that D4vd and Rivas Hernandez began a sexual relationship in 2023, when he was 18 and she was 13, and that she was threatening to expose their illegal relationship and ruin his career if he would not be exclusive to her.

Just as tickets for his world tour were set to go on sale, it is alleged that the "Romantic Homicide" singer ordered an Uber that brought Rivas Hernandez to his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025, prosecutors said in a nine-page brief filed days after D4vd's arrest. That was the last time she was seen alive, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege that D4vd stabbed the teen multiple times, watching her bleed out, and then undertook a series of events to dismember her body, including ordering two chainsaws on Amazon.

"In order to distance himself from the victim, he amputated her left ring and pinky fingers because her ring finger contained a tattoo of his name," prosecutors wrote in their brief, noting that her fingers have not been found.

Her badly decomposed remains were found in two body bags in the front trunk of D4vd's Tesla four months later, in September 2025, according to prosecutors.

The brief was filed to "assist the court in understanding the scope and relevance of evidence the prosecution intends to present at the preliminary hearing," prosecutors wrote.

During his arraignment in April, D4vd's attorney, Blair Berk, asked for a preliminary hearing as soon as possible, saying she believes the evidence will show that he did not murder Rivas Hernandez and that they would "like to be able to have the evidence come into the light of day at the earliest opportunity."

D4vd has been held on no bail since his arrest.

His attorneys said they plan to "vigorously defend David's innocence."

"The actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death," his attorneys -- Berk, as well as Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter -- said in a statement following his arrest.

An attorney for Rivas Hernandez's family said in April that the family has decided not to make any future statements "in light of the gruesome details emerging almost daily."

"There are no words to express the indescribable pain the family is experiencing right now," the attorney, Patrick Steinfeld, said in a statement. "They still have bills to pay and jobs they go to every day. All they want is time to grieve and heal."

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