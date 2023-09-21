Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs seen on crutches after practice, will reportedly undergo MRI

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is being evaluated after hurting his leg at practice, according to multiple reports Thursday.

The 25-year-old was seen on crutches after practice after exiting the field and is set to undergo an MRI on his knee, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Some of you saw him leaving the field so prayers for him; simple as that," quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Thursday.

Diggs and the Cowboys reportedly agreed to a five-year, $97 million contract extension in July. The deal, which could be worth up to $104 million, was structured to keep him in Dallas through the 2028 season.

The team believes Stephon Gilmore and Diggs are primed to become NFL's best cornerback duo, and now await details on the status of half of that pair.

