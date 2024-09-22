National

Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey hits 2nd longest field goal in NFL history

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey prepares to kick a field goal during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

At some point, Brandon Aubrey is going to get a shot at setting the NFL record for the longest field goal. And it's a pretty good bet he'll make it.

Aubrey has been excellent since joining the Dallas Cowboys and he had another highlight on Sunday. Against the Baltimore Ravens, Aubrey hit a 65-yard field goal. That's one yard short of the NFL record, made by Justin Tucker. The second-longest field goal before Sunday was Matt Prater, who hit a 64-yarder when he was a member of the Denver Broncos in 2013.

Even in a league that has more excellent long-range kickers than ever, Aubrey stands out. He hit a 66-yard field goal in preseason at Las Vegas, and it would have been good from 72 yards according to the tracker. In Week 1 he was going to try a 66-yard field goal but there was a delay-of-game penalty and then Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy decided against trying a 71-yarder.

The Cowboys clearly think Aubrey can make them from at least 66 yards. It's just a matter of being in the right situation where he can go for the record-breaking or tying field goal. We now know he's good from 65 yards out.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!