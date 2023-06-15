Could the Saudis ever buy an NFL team? Plus Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook and the RB market

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein analyze the latest news around the NFL as minicamps are underway, including the release of Dalvin Cook, Danielle Hunter and Chris Jones holding out, what might've happened with Stefon Diggs and the standoff between the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley. Later, Robinson dives into his latest piece on whether or not the Saudis could ever attempt to purchase an NFL team after what happened with the PGA.

1:50 - Dalvin Cook has been released by the Minnesota Vikings. Charles McDonald thinks it's tough to find a landing spot for him, but the hosts name the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs as logical landing spots. No one expects Cook to get as much money as he's probably seeking on the open market. For the Vikings, this move calls into question whether or not they are entering a rebuilding phase.

16:25 - Vikings EDGE Danielle Hunter and Chiefs DL Chris Jones are both holding out of minicamp seeking contract extensions. While Jones seems like a no-brainer for the Chiefs to get done, Hunter's could be more complicated depending on how close the Vikings see themselves to contending.

21:45 - What happened with Stefon Diggs? The Bills star WR reportedly left practice early due to a non-contract related issue. It’s unusual and concerning that nobody can determine what the issue was.

30:10 - Saquon Barkley is still dissatisfied with being franchise tagged and is looking for a long-term deal from the Giants before the July 17 deadline. Jori suggests the Giants offer a shorter deal that guarantees him similar money to two franchise tags as a way to bridge the gap.

39:25 - Could the Saudis ever buy an NFL team? The trio discuss how the NFL should be preparing for a foreign offer on an NFL team given the recent situation with the PGA. If a sovereign wealth fund put an offer on a team that was up to double its market value, how would the owners respond? The hosts believe this is something the NFL owners will quietly try to prepare for in the coming years.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts