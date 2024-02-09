Corey Kluber, two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, retires after 13 MLB seasons

Corey Kluber, a two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, announced his retirement on Friday following a 13-year career that saw him play for the Cleveland Indians, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox.

In his retirement note posted on Instagram, Kluber, 37, ended by saying that while his playing days are over, he would like to continue on in the game in a different capacity.

"As I take my leave from the pitcher's mound, my passion for baseball remains unwavering. I eagerly anticipate exploring opportunities to continue contributing to the sport in a different capacity. … For all of those that will be part of my next chapter in baseball, I look forward to passing on what I have learned to the next generation of MLB players."

A fourth-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2007, Kluber remained in the organization until July 2010 when he was part a three-team trade involving the Padres, Indians, and St. Louis Cardinals. After shuffling between AA and AAA over the next year, he finally made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 2011.

Kluber earned his way as a regular starter in Cleveland's rotation, which paid off a few seasons later when he won the 2014 AL Cy Young Award after an 18-9 season where he recorded 269 strikeouts and a 1.095 WHIP. Only Gaylord Perry, C.C. Sabathia, and Cliff Lee had won the award while members of the Indians.

Two seasons later Kluber finished third in AL Cy Young voting, but picked the award for the second time in 2017 after another 18-win campaign that saw him lead the league in ERA (2.25) and WHIP (0.869).

Kluber remains the only two-time Cy Young Award winner in Indians/Guardians history,

Kluber moved on from Cleveland after the 2019 season and joined the Rangers after a trade that sent Delino DeShields Jr. and Emmanuel Clase to the Indians. But after tearing his right teres major muscle his time in Texas was cut short after pitching only one inning. He would sign with the Yankees the following winter.

In New York, Kluber showed he still had something left and on May 19, 2021 he threw the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history during a 2-0 win over the Rangers.

Following a full-season in Tampa, Kluber experienced more injury issues after signing with the Red Sox. Right shoulder inflammation landed him on the injury list in June and he did not return during the 2023 season.

Kluber's career comes to an end with a 116-77 record and a 3.44 ERA in 271 career games.