Connecticut mom to appear in court for allegedly attempting to poison man with antifreeze in wine: Police

(RIDGEFIELD, Conn.) -- A Connecticut mother is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday after she was charged with allegedly attempting to poison a man with whom she shares a child by putting antifreeze in his wine at his home in Ridgefield, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Kristen Hogan, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of interference with an officer after she admitted to pouring ethylene glycol -- a "poisonous ingredient within antifreeze and other household products" -- in a bottle of wine from which the man drank, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.

On Sept. 12, police interviewed the 34-year-old male victim, who had been hospitalized "sometime in early August" and underwent a blood test that revealed he had ethylene glycol in his system, the affidavit said.

The victim, who has not been identified, said during the interview that he had "family over for dinner and that his stepmother had brought an unopened bottle of wine," officials said. The victim and his family drank some of the wine, with the remainder being "corked and placed in the fridge at the end of the night," officials said.

Then on Aug. 10, five days after the family dinner, the victim said he "consumed a small amount of the same wine," went to bed and then "woke up in the middle of the night multiple times and became increasingly ill," officials said.

At 6 a.m. the next day, the victim "woke up vomiting and called his father for advice," who directed him to call his mother, who lived in the area, officials said.

Once at his home, the victim's mother found her son "slurring his words, staggering, and vomiting," and then decided to take him to the hospital, officials said.

The hospital "initially believed he was experiencing a stroke" but then determined that the victim was "exhibiting signs of an ethylene glycol poisoning," the affidavit said. The victim was then placed on dialysis and admitted to the ICU, officials said.

Once authorities arrived at the hospital, the victim told them that he believed Hogan, with whom he shares a child, had poisoned the wine "based off the fact her phone uploaded data" to his Wi-Fi router a few days earlier and that she was the "last person other than himself to be in the residence prior to him drinking the already opened wine," officials said.

The victim told officials he "believed that a motive for him being poisoned is the fact that Hogan would become the full owner of the residence and would gain full-time custody of their child," officials said.

On Sept. 30, a final lab report indicated that "ethylene glycol was detected in the wine," officials said.

Police also went through Hogan's phone, which revealed searches for "various lethal amounts of poisons" and "how much mono ethylene glycol would kill you" after the victim was hospitalized, the affidavit said.

In an interview with police, Hogan said she and the victim had been separated since May but that she had "more recently started living back at the same residence" where the victim lived, officials said.

Hogan also said she "never intended to kill him, but just wanted to make him sick as payback for being mentally abusive," the affidavit said.

Officials said Hogan had also claimed she was in Rhode Island when she was supposed to be in court with the victim on Aug. 7 regarding a complaint she had filed but that she was actually at the victim's residence, to which she had full access, the affidavit said.

Hogan also told officials that she has poured "a very small amount" of the same substance into the man's iced tea bottle on a separate date, the affidavit said.

"If undetected or untreated, ethylene glycol ingestion can cause serious or fatal toxicity," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement to ABC News, Hogan's lawyer, Mark Sherman, said it is "premature to comment on any specifics."

"What we know is that Kristen is a loving mother who misses her children dearly right now. These are just accusations and we will be diligently investigating and defending her against these claims," Sherman said in a statement.

Hogan's bail was set to $1,000,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, according to court records.

