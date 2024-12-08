Conference Championship Reactions: Georgia wins, Clemson sneaks past SMU & Arizona State dominates | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Conference Championship weekend is the books and the College Football Playoff Selection Day is imminent. Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down the biggest conference title games with the greatest impact on the playoff picture.

In the SEC title game, Georgia takes down Texas for the second time this season but what made the difference for them defensively in this matchup? Arizona State absolutely dominated Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship, showing the committee that they may be worthy of a higher seeding than Mountain West champion Boise State.

Though they lost the game, Penn State put up an impressive fight against the best team in the country: Oregon. The Nittany Lions showed the cracks in Oregon’s armor that could be the key to fighting them off in the College Football Playoff. Finally, in the ACC, Clemson snuck into the title game, knocked off SMU, and will earn a spot in the playoffs. But will SMU maintain their position or will Alabama creep in and knock them out after their loss in the ACC Championship?

(1:05) SEC Championship recap

(18:45) Big 12 Championship recap

(33:35) Mountain West Championship recap

(39:15) Big 10 Championship recap

(55:59) ACC Championship recap

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts