Columbia University student detained by Homeland Security agents in dorm, school says

(NEW YORK) -- A Columbia University student was detained by Department of Homeland Security agents Thursday morning, after they allegedly made "misrepresentations" to enter a dorm, the school said.

Claire Shipman, the school's acting president, sent a letter to the school community informing them that the DHS agents entered an unspecified dorm on the campus around 6:30 and detained the student.

"Our understanding at this time is that the federal agents made misrepresentations to gain entry to the building to search for a 'missing person.' We are working to gather more details," she said.

DHS did not immediately return messages from ABC News for comment.

The school was "working to reach the family, and providing legal support," the letter further said.

"It is important to reiterate that all law enforcement agents must have a judicial warrant or judicial subpoena to access non-public areas of the University, including housing, classrooms, and areas requiring CUID swipe access," the letter said.

"If law enforcement agents seek entry to non-public areas of the University, ask the agents to wait to enter any non-public areas until contacting Public Safety," Shipman wrote. "Public Safety will contact the Office of the General Counsel to coordinate the University’s response. Do not allow them to enter or accept service of a warrant or subpoena."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement condemning the federal agents' alleged actions.

"Let’s be clear about what happened: ICE agents didn't have the proper warrant, so they lied to gain access to a student’s private residence," she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

