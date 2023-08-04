Colts reportedly sign veteran RB Kenyan Drake amid Jonathan Taylor trade request

Veteran running back Kenyan Drake is headed to the Indianapolis Colts, his agency said Friday.

Drake spent the entire 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens where he played all 17 games and started five. He rushed for 482 yards and four touchdowns during his time with the Ravens. Drake previously played for the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins.

The Colts were in need of running backs after Jonathan Taylor reportedly asked for a trade this summer and backup Zach Moss underwent surgery to fix a broken arm. That left a plethora of young and inexperienced running backs on the depth chart for Indianapolis.

Drake brings with him seven years and 867 career carries. He rushed for 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns in his 101 career games. Drake's also caught 216 passes for 1,624 yards and eight touchdowns.