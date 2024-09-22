Colts QB Anthony Richardson throws 5th INT of season on awful decision at goal line

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has awed observers with his athletic talent and sheer arm strength. But decision-making is still an issue for the second-year signal caller, which he showed in the second quarter of Week 3's matchup with the Chicago Bears.

On 3rd-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Richardson faked a handoff to Jonathan Taylor then rolled left. With Jack Sanborn closing in on a pass rush, the QB had tight end Drew Ogletree open near the pylon and Ashton Dulin open toward the back corner of the end zone.

An accurate throw to the sideline or to the back pylon likely would have resulted in a touchdown and 7–0 lead for the Colts. Yet Richardson instead just flung the ball to the area between the two pylons where three Bears defenders were standing and Tremaine Edmunds easily made an interception.

The pick was Richardson's fifth of the season, less than three full games into the 2024-25 season.

Indianapolis did take a 7–0 lead later in the quarter after Jaylon Jones intercepted Caleb Williams at the Colts' 25-yard line. Richardson hit Kylen Granson for a 40-yard pass, followed by a 29-yard run by Taylor for the score.