Colorado S Shilo Sanders set to return against No. 18 Kansas State

Colorado will have Shilo Sanders back against No. 18 Kansas State on Saturday.

Coach Deion Sanders said his son would return to the starting lineup just four weeks after having surgery for a broken forearm. Shilo Sanders suffered the injury in the first half of Colorado’s Week 2 loss at Nebraska and Deion had said shortly after the surgery that he only expected Shilo to be sidelined for two or three weeks. Colorado was off in Week 6 ahead of their game against K-State.

"He's practicing, he's full go," Deion Sanders said Tuesday. "Has a rubber cast on. He's doing his thing. Can't wait to see him back there because he and and [Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig], they're unbelievable together. [Carter Stoutmire] has done a wonderful job, got a lot of experience and he's in on some packages as well, but Shilo is full go. We should have the entire starting defense this week."

Silmon-Craig is the team’s leading tackler with 36 tackles through the first five games of the season. Sanders had recorded 11 tackles before his injury in the 28-10 loss to the Cornhuskers.

That game is the only one Colorado has lost so far this season. At 4-1, the Buffaloes have already matched their win total from a season ago and are two victories away from bowl eligibility. A win over the Wildcats on Saturday night would put the Buffaloes in the thick of the race for the Big 12 title, even if they would still be considered a bit of a long shot to win the conference title.