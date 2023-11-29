College Football Playoff: Michigan moves to No. 2 after Ohio State win

Michigan moved up to No. 2 behind No. 1 Georgia in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings after beating Ohio State on Saturday.
Washington and Florida State each moved up a spot and into the top four. All four teams are undefeated. Oregon rounds out the top five and is the top 11-1 team in the rankings.
The Buckeyes fell to No. 6 after the loss and still have a chance to make the playoff despite not playing during conference championship weekend. Ohio State would need some serious help, but the possibility still exists. A season ago, the Buckeyes made the playoff at 11-1 after USC lost the Pac-12 title game.
Conference championship weekend features two matchups involving teams in the top eight. Washington faces Oregon for the Pac-12 title on Friday night while Georgia faces Alabama on Saturday in the SEC title game.
College Football Playoff rankings
1. Georgia (12-0)
2. Michigan (12-0)
3. Washington (12-0)
4. Florida State (12-0)
5. Oregon (11-1)
6. Ohio State (11-1)
7. Texas (11-1)
8. Alabama (11-1)
9. Missouri (10-2)
10. Penn State (10-2)
11. Ole Miss (10-2)
12. Oklahoma (10-2)
13. LSU (9-3)
14. Louisville (10-2)
15. Arizona (9-3)
16. Iowa (10-2)
17. Notre Dame (9-3)
18. Oklahoma State (9-3)
19. NC State (9-3)
20. Oregon State (8-4)
21, Tennessee (8-4)
22. Tulane (11-1)
23. Clemson (8-4)
24. Liberty (12-0)
25. Kansas State (8-4)