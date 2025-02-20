The coaches show: HC and OC changes you need to know this offseason | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

It's the show we've been promising for awhile: The coaches show! Matt Harmon and Nate Tice go over every single head coach and offensive coordinator change this offseason and what impacts they will have on their offensive ecosystems.

Harmon and Tice breakdown the coaching changes in three categories: new head coaches that will also be play callers, new defensive minded head coaches and the OCs they brought with them, and brand new OCs in new spots.

(3:00) - New HCs that will also be play callers: Ben Johnson, Brian Schottenheimer, Kellen Moore, Liam Coen

(39:45) - New defensive minded HCs with new OCs: Pete Carroll, Mike Vrabel, Aaron Glenn

(57:35) - Brand news OCs in new spots: John Morton, Josh Grizzard, Klint Kubiak, Nick Caley, Kevin Patullo, Tommy Rees, Klay Kubiak

(1:13:30) - Yahoo Sports Podcasts head to Scouting Combine in Indy next week

