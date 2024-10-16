Clemson; Texas A&M ranked too low, mid-season Heisman favorites & could Georgia somehow miss playoffs? | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz wrap up Week 7 of college football as they take one last look at Oregon’s victory against Ohio State. While the Buckeye fanbase starts to doubt their head coach, Ryan Day, Ducks fans sing Dan Lanning’s praises for a strategic 12-man penalty.

A new AP Poll is out so Caroline and Fitz break down who’s ranked too high, too low and just right. What business does Michigan have to still be in the Top 25 and what’s giving Iowa State the edge against their fellow undefeated conference opponent BYU?

As the midway point of the season approaches, the duo look at the current Heisman odds for top candidates such as Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, Colorado’s Travis Hunter, and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel.

Caroline & Fitz also make some mid-season playoff predictions, including the possibility that traditional powerhouses Alabama & Georgia might not find themselves in playoff contention come December.

Finally, the pair share which games they’re watching this weekend, from the best-of-the-best SEC matchups to a few games only a college football sicko could bring themselves to watch.

(2:16) Oregon win vs. Ohio State recap

(12:29) Teams ranked too high

(21:00) Teams ranked too low

(25:55) Teams ranked just right

(30:34) Mid-season Heisman favorites

(40:43) Which Top 15 teams will make the playoffs?

(57:10) Binge/stream/sicko

