Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy files lawsuit against ex-fiancée after arrest, alleging abuse and extortion

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has filed a lawsuit against his former fiancée this week, claiming that she abused him and tried to extort him.

Worthy filed the lawsuit on Monday, and he's seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages. It came after Worthy was arrested earlier this month in Texas on a charge of assault of a family or house member and impeding the breathing or circulation, which is a third-degree felony assault in the state. Shortly after his arrest, though, officials said they would not pursue charges against Worthy.

In his lawsuit, Worthy alleged that his former fiancée, Tia Jones, "engaged in a series of abusive, extortive efforts against" him. She allegedly destroyed his game room, gaming desk and console and the key to his car. He said that Jones also scratched his face and ripped parts of his hair out the day before he was arrested, according to KCTV5 .

Then, while Worthy was in custody, he said that Jones stole or destroyed over $150,000 worth of property and cash from his home — which the two of them had been living in together. Jones allegedly stole Worthy’s handgun, three bracelets, a pair of shoes, keys to a car and a jewelry box, along with $30,000 in cash, per the report.

Jones was granted a temporary protective order against Worthy after his arrest. Worthy denied the allegations against him at the time of his arrest, and accused Jones of stealing items from his home once he was released.

Worthy just wrapped up his rookie season with the Chiefs last year while helping them reach the Super Bowl. He had 638 receiving yards and a team-high six receiving touchdowns on 58 catches last season. The team selected him with the No. 28 overall pick in last year’s draft out of Texas.