Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown unlikely to play in next week's season opener, HC Andy Reid says

The Kansas City Chiefs kick off the NFL season next week with Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens. But when the defending champions take the field, they will be likely down one of their top receivers.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters in a press conference on Friday that receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is unlikely to play in the Chiefs' season opener. Brown suffered a shoulder injury during Kansas City's first preseason matchup at the beginning of the month, and was given a 4-to-6 week timetable for recovery.

"Hollywood won't be back this week, and we'll just see how it goes," Reid said in the press conference.

Brown signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs in March, with the deal worth up to $11 million. He will miss the chance to play against his former team, Baltimore, who drafted him 25th overall in 2019.

Brown spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He caught 51 receptions for 574 yards and four touchdowns, with the first two being career lows.

Despite his slow 2023, Reid had nothing but praise for the 27-year-old receiver.

"The kid's amazing," Reid said. "His progress has been incredible, but I wouldn't predict him being there this week."