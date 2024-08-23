Chiefs sign Creed Humphrey to new deal that makes him NFL's highest paid center

After the Kansas City Chiefs failed to protect Patrick Mahomes in a Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few seasons ago, they invested in the offensive line. One of the investments was Creed Humphrey, a center out of the University of Oklahoma, in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Like many other moves the Chiefs make, it was a winner. Humphrey has started all 51 Chiefs regular season games since being drafted, has been a big part of two Super Bowl championships and made two Pro Bowls in his first three seasons. And like other Chiefs stars, Humphrey is now paid at a top level.

Humphrey agreed to an extension that makes him the NFL's highest paid center. It's a four-year, $72 million extension that includes $50 million guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Patrick Mahomes signed a contract extension that was huge but still allowed the Chiefs some salary-cap space to retain some of their best players. Being able to retain Humphrey at $18 million per season is one of those moves.

The Chiefs are going for a third straight Super Bowl championship, and they have collected some of the best players in the NFL at many different positions. Their young center was one of those players. And he's not going anywhere for a while.