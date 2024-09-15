National

Chiefs rally to stun Bengals with late pass interference call, FG as time expires; Cincinnati falls to 0-2

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Cincinnati Bengals appeared to have the Kansas City Chiefs on the ropes on Sunday.

But they gave Patrick Mahomes once last chance. And as he usually does, Mahomes rallied the Chiefs to a game-winning score to secure a 26-25 thriller over the Bengals.

Mahomes overcame two interceptions and led the Chiefs to a game-winning field goal aided by a fourth-and-16 conversion. The Bengals were flagged for pass interference on a downfield pass with 38 seconds remaining to keep the Chiefs drive alive and put Harrison Butker in range for a 51-yard field goal. Butker sent it through the uprights as time expired to secure the win.

The lead change was the fifth of the second half and sent the Bengals to an 0-2 hole after they lost to the New England Patriots at home in Week 1.

