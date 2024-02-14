Chiefs DT Chris Jones on his impending contract: 'I ain't going nowhere baby!'

Chris Jones wants to be with the Kansas City Chiefs for the long haul.

The Chiefs defensive tackle is a free agent this March, after playing on a one-year deal this season. General manager Brett Veach made it clear last week that Jones and defensive back L'Jarius Sneed are the top two priorities for him as soon as the team reached the offseason.

So when it was Jones turn to speak during the team's Super Bowl LVIII parade, he reassured the thousands of fans in attendance that he doesn't plan to go anywhere.

“For those who want Chris Jones gone, I ain’t going nowhere baby!" Jones shouted. "I will be here next year, the year after and the year after.”

By that count, Jones has now committed himself to at least a three-year deal with Kansas City. Kidding of course, but Jones did say that not only will he be back, but the Chiefs are going to three-peat.

To help aid in that endeavor, Kansas City announced that it had already re-signed defensive coordinator Spagnuolo to an extension on Wednesday.

Oh, what winning a Super Bowl will do. Jones missed training camp and the season opener due to a contract dispute with Kansas City. The team effectively showed contrition by signing Jones a one-year deal stacked with bonuses to help smooth things over.

Veach acknowledged that the team wanted to show Jones how much he was appreciated, and the veteran cashed in, in the season finale by collecting his 10th sack of the season for a $1.25 million bonus.

"It was important for us to mend the fences with Chris, because we love him and he's an iconic player here — not just here, but I mean of all time," he said. "That was important for us, and we'll continue to work hard and see if we can get something done, but it will be a priority for us."

What should've been a celebratory day turned into a nightmare as an active shooter situation broke out during the parade and 10 people have been reported injured.