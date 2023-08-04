National

Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu and Seahawks WR D'Wayne Eskridge suspended 6 games each

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports - 19136512 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge were both suspended six games each by the NFL for violations of the league's personal conduct policy, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Omenihu's situation likely stems from his Jan. 24, 2023, arrest when he was with the San Francisco 49ers — five days before the NFC title game. Police arrested Omenihu on suspension of domestic violence after his unnamed girlfriend claimed Omenihu pushed her to the ground during an argument and complained of arm pain. She refused medical treatment and police said they didn't see any visible injuries.

Omenihu, who was a fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2019, played 38 snaps in the NFC title game for the 49ers against the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in all 17 games in 2022 and tallied 4.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and one forced fumble. Omenihu, who'll turn 26 this month, signed with the Chiefs this offseason. He reportedly had a scheduled court date for May 4 in Santa Clara, California.

Eskridge, 26, released a statement via his agency which explained he was "involved in an unfortunate incident with his child's mother, which resulted in his arrest and the filing of misdemeanor charges" in February of this year. Eskridge's agency said in the statement he was not convicted of a crime and that charges against him would be dismissed a year after the arrest if he completed domestic violence moral recognition therapy, which they said he did.

He was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2021. He played in 20 games over the past two seasons and caught 17 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Both are eligible to practice and play in preseason games but won't play in the regular season until their suspensions are over. Omenihu can by Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers, while Eskridge won't see the field until Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns because of the Seahawks' Week 5 bye.

