Charges filed in South Carolina drive-by shooting that killed 13-year-old over two years ago

(CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C.) -- Two people have been charged in a drive-by shooting that killed a South Carolina 13-year-old over two years ago.

Caleb Garcia, 23, has been charged with murder, seven counts of assault and battery, possession of a weapon while committing a violent crime and breach of peace, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Garcia is currently incarcerated in North Carolina, where he's serving a sentence for an attempted murder conviction in connection with a shooting that occurred seven days after the shooting that killed Jacob Duncan, according to the sheriff’s office.

"Arrangements will be made for Garcia to answer these charges in Chesterfield County at the appropriate time," the sheriff’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Amber Moree, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder, obstruction of justice and misprision, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 26, 2024, deputies responded to the scene to find Duncan suffering a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office told ABC News.

The boy was not the target of the shooting and was hit by a stray bullet while he was in the barn on the property where he lived, according to the sheriff's office. The shooter was targeting another individual at the location when the boy was shot, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators anticipate additional charges being filed, according to the sheriff’s office.

"For two years and five months, Jacob's family has waited for answers while our investigators worked tirelessly to uncover the truth. This case has weighed heavily on our community and, most importantly, on Jacob's loved ones," Sheriff Cambo Streater said in a statement Tuesday.

"While today's announcement will never bring Jacob back, we hope it provides his family with some measure of comfort knowing that those believed to be responsible are being held accountable," he said.

Streater said he was proud of the dedication and persistence shown by investigators.

"This case serves as a reminder that time does not diminish our commitment to seeking justice. No matter how long an investigation takes, we will continue pursuing the truth and holding those responsible accountable," Streater said.

An attorney for Garcia did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment. Attorney information for Moree was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.