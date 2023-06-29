Charges dropped against man accused of fatally stabbing homeless man on New York City subway

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Charges have been dropped against Jordan Williams, a man accused of fatally stabbing a 34-year-old homeless man on the New York City subway earlier this month.

Williams, 20, had been charged with criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use and felony manslaughter, according to court records.

The incident happened on a J train in Brooklyn on June 13. Williams, who did not stay at the scene, was taken into custody several stops away, still on the same train, according to court records and New York ABC station WABC.

"Our office conducted an impartial and thorough investigation of this tragic case, which included review of multiple videos and interviews with all available witnesses, and that evidence was fairly presented to a grand jury. The charges against Jordan Williams have been dismissed," the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office said in a statement to ABC News.

The district attorney's office said using deadly force is justified in cases where a person reasonably believes it is necessary to defend themselves from the imminent use of deadly or physical force.

Video reviewed by investigators showed the homeless man apparently harassing subway riders, according to WABC, which led to a fight with Williams before the deadly stabbing.

An attorney representing Williams did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The incident has drawn comparisons to the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man who was killed by a passenger on a New York City subway in May. Neely was held in a chokehold for several minutes, according to police and bystander video of the incident.

Former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny was placed under arrest for second-degree manslaughter in the incident after he surrendered to the NYPD.

Neely was allegedly harassing passengers and making threats, according to the NYPD. Police sources told ABC News that Penny was not specifically being threatened by Neely when he intervened.

Penny pleaded not guilty and was released on bond. His attorneys maintained Penny never intended to kill Neely and was just trying to protect himself and others.

