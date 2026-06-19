Central Park horse carriage rides temporarily suspended following death of 18-year-old tourist

(NEW YORK) -- Horse-drawn carriage rides will be suspended in Central Park until next week following the death of an 18-year-old Indian tourist who was in a runaway carriage with his family.

The move comes after growing calls from advocates and elected officials to fully ban the rides following a string of incidents over the last year where people and the horses were put in danger.

The Transport Workers Union announced Thursday, a day after Romanch Mahajan was killed, that rides would be suspended while they assess safety protocols. The union announced on Friday that the suspension would continue until at least Tuesday.

The 18-year-old victim was with his parents and younger brother in a carriage Wednesday afternoon when the driver got out to take a picture of the family and suddenly the horse took off "for unknown reasons," according to the TWU and police.

The carriage clipped the wheel of another carriage and toppled, according to TWU Local 100 Administrative Vice President Alexander Kemp.

Mahajan fell out of the carriage, and died at the hospital later in the afternoon, police said.

Deepak Mahajan, the victim's father, told the New York Times Thursday that his son jumped out of the carriage to help his wife, Priya, who fell out of the carriage first.

This was the first time the family had visited New York City, Deepak Mahajan told the Times.

The other family members suffered minor injuries, police said. This is the first time a person has been killed during a carriage ride in the park, according to the union.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

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