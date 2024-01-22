Cavs' Emoni Bates suspended two games after altercation in stands after G League game

Emoni Bates entered the stands following the Cleveland Charge's 126-105 loss to the Birmingham Squadron on Saturday.

On Monday, NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced that the Cleveland Cavaliers forward was suspended two games, without pay, for the postgame incident.

No additional details were provided, except that Bates would be joined his suspension by teammate Gabe Osabuohien for the same offense.

The duo's suspension begins Monday night when the Charge visit the Osceola Magic, the G League said.

Bates, 19, has dealt with turbulence in his career prior to reaching the pros. He fell to the Cavs at No. 49 in last year's draft due to off-field issues. He was suspended at Eastern Michigan following an arrest for felony gun charges, before they were eventually dismissed.

In 10 games in the NBA, Bates, who is 6-foot-9, is averaging 1.8 points in 7.6 minutes.